Pop artist Ruby Mazur opens gallery in Waikiki

Pop artist Ruby Mazur, best known for creating the iconic mouth-and-tongue image for The Rolling Stones, has opened a new gallery in Waikiki.

The Ruby Mazur Gallery is a 3,000-square-foot facility next to The Hard Rock Cafe on Beach Walk in Waikiki. Though it opened mid-July, a grand opening is planned for September.

Mazur has been living on Maui for 16 years. Last year at a gallery in Lahaina, he debuted his “Rock-n-Roll Last Supper,” a rock-inspired version of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” that featured musicians such as Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix and Michael Jackson in place of Jesus and his disciples. In addition to the image for the Stones, which was first used on the “Tumbling Dice” record sleeve in 1972, he’s also created art used on more than 3,000 album covers for artists such as Elton John, B.B. King, Jimmy Buffett and Ray Charles.

Rock music is central to his gallery, which features a state-of-the-art sound system and an in-house DJ. Among the highlights are a 6-foot portrait of Prince, a series of hand-painted album covers, limited-edition giclee prints of his “Last Supper,” as well as new versions of the mouth-and-tongue image to commemorate its 50th year. Mazur has announced that he will do no more paintings of the image on his own, although he will be accepting commissions from collectors through December.

The gallery is at 280 Beach Walk. For more, call 808-210-7024 or go to therubymazurgallery.com.