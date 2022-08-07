Lanai axis deer hunt applications announced

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Applications for the Lanai 2023 axis deer hunting season will become available online to the public starting Aug. 15, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced.

The hunting season will be divided into four “hunts” and will start on Feb. 1: The “Archery Hunt” will consist of two 12-day draws, the first of which will run Feb. 1-12. The second draw will take place Feb. 15-26.

The other hunts are scheduled for Thursdays through Sundays, DLNR said.

The “Youth Hunt” will take place March 2-5, followed by the “Muzzleloader Hunt” March 9-12. The “General Rifle Hunt” will run for 11 consecutive weekends, March 16-May 28.

The hunts are subject to limited participation for non- Lanai residents. Youth hunters must be 15 years old or younger up to the hunt date.

Application fees are $10 per person. A game mammal tag fee will be assessed at the time of hunter check-in. Hawaii residents will be assessed $20 and non- residents $125 for each axis deer tag. The bag limit for the season includes three axis deer, consisting of two does and one deer of either sex.

The hunts may be subject to a lottery drawing. Depending on the application levels, standby hunting opportunities may be available for the general rifle season.

Public drawing for the hunts, aside from the General Rifle Hunt, will be held on Dec. 2 at the J. Cameron Center on Maui at 10 a.m. The General Rifle Hunt lottery will be held at noon.

The Lanai resident public drawing will be held at 9 a.m. More information and an online application can be found on the DLNR website.