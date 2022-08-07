comscore Lanai axis deer hunt applications announced | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lanai axis deer hunt applications announced

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

Applications for the Lanai 2023 axis deer hunting season will become available online to the public starting Aug. 15, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced. Read more

