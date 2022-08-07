Fourth in-person voting location opens, in Wahiawa

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city’s fourth and final in-person voting service center is scheduled to open Monday at the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park ahead of the Aug. 13 primary elections. Read more

The city’s fourth and final in-person voting service center is scheduled to open Monday at the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park ahead of the Aug. 13 primary elections.

Unlike Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale, the Wahiawa site has different hours designed to accommodate pau hana voters and is scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will shut down operations on Friday.

Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale opened for in-person voting on Monday with hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding Sundays.

The city’s other “pop-up” voting site, located at the Kaneohe District Park meeting room, opened Aug. 1 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Voters are required to provide documentation, such as a state-issued drivers license; state-issued identification card; valid passport; or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, government document or paycheck bearing the voter’s name and current address.

For a list of mail-in ballot drop off locations, visit bit.ly/3da1cjH.