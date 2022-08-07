Navy divers describe conditions within the contaminated Red Hill well and how the mission affected them
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:31 a.m.
COURTESY U.S. NAVY
The divers juggled the mission while wondering how the spill was affecting their own lives. Now-retired Senior Chief Master Diver Brian Simic, 40, said that his family became seriously ill from fuel exposure.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One watched a live feed of the mission from the Red Hill well pump room on Dec. 12. The unit worked in the well from December through February.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Navy divers — Navy Diver 1st Class Andrew Gose, left, Lt. Cmdr. Chris Wilkins and Chief Navy Diver Melissa Nguyen — from the Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One were tasked with a three-month cleanup mission inside of the volcanic water well in the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility, after a catastrophic leak contaminated the drinking water for military families living around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in November.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aluminum scuba bottles at the Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One shop.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Morgan Kirby KM 37 Diving Helmet, which the divers used in the water of the well.