Navy divers describe conditions within the contaminated Red Hill well and how the mission affected them | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy divers describe conditions within the contaminated Red Hill well and how the mission affected them

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY The divers juggled the mission while wondering how the spill was affecting their own lives. Now-retired Senior Chief Master Diver Brian Simic, 40, said that his family became seriously ill from fuel exposure.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One watched a live feed of the mission from the Red Hill well pump room on Dec. 12. The unit worked in the well from December through February.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Navy divers — Navy Diver 1st Class Andrew Gose, left, Lt. Cmdr. Chris Wilkins and Chief Navy Diver Melissa Nguyen — from the Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One were tasked with a three-month cleanup mission inside of the volcanic water well in the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility, after a catastrophic leak contaminated the drinking water for military families living around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in November.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aluminum scuba bottles at the Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One shop.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A Morgan Kirby KM 37 Diving Helmet, which the divers used in the water of the well.

For three months members of the Pearl Harbor-based Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One worked inside the Navy’s contaminated Red Hill water well, becoming unlikely front-line responders to the crisis. Read more

