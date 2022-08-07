comscore David Shapiro: To curtail dirty political campaigning, don’t help it succeed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

David Shapiro: To curtail dirty political campaigning, don’t help it succeed

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  U.S. House District 2 candidate forum with Patrick Pihana Branco and Jill Tokuda.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    U.S. House District 2 candidate forum with Patrick Pihana Branco and Jill Tokuda.

State Rep. Patrick Branco is running for Congress as a candidate of fresh ideas, but his most prominent idea is an awful one: using disreputable tactics to solicit outside special interests to attack his opponent, former state Sen. Jill Tokuda. Read more

