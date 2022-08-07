8 Hawaii football games to be on pay-per-view

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eight University of Hawaii football games will be available on a pay-per-view basis for the 2022 season.

This is Timmy Chang’s first season as Rainbow Warriors head coach.

Subscribers are being offered three options to watch the Spectrum Sports-produced games:

>> There is an eight-game package — six home, two away — priced at $399.99. Starting Tuesday, fans may subscribe to the package by calling 808-643-2100.

>> Subscribers may purchase individual-game telecasts for $69.99. Individual-game purchases can be made on channels 1255 or 255 beginning on the Monday before each game.

>> UH season-ticket holders may purchase a package of two away games for $69.99.

Hawaiian Telcom, which has carried UH games in the past, hasn’t announced its plans.

Kanoa Leahey will be the play-by-play announcer and Rich Miano, a former UH defensive back who played 11 NFL seasons, will provide color commentary. Rob DeMello and analysts Jordan Helle and Kawika Hallums will be featured in the “Game On” pregame show and “The Post-Game Show.”

UH and Spectrum are in the third year of a five-year deal through June 2025. There is an option for a sixth year.

—

Pay-per-view schedule

All times Hawaii time

Date Opponent Time

Sept. 3 Western Kentucky 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 Duquesne 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 Nevada 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 At Colorado State 10 a.m.

Oct. 29 Wyoming 6 p.m.

Nov. 12 Utah State 6 p.m.

Nov. 19 UNLV 6 p.m.