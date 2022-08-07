Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii surfers Ezekiel Lau, Bettylou Johnson advance to semis By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau and Bettylou Sakura Johnson both advanced through their quarterfinal matchups on Saturday at the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau and Bettylou Sakura Johnson both advanced through their quarterfinal matchups on Saturday at the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, Calif. Lau narrowly defeated Australia’s Liam O’Brien 12.17 to 12.10. Scores of 5.17 and 7.00 on his second and third waves gave Lau an early edge in the matchup. After neither surfer did much with the next few waves, O’Brien put up his best ride of the day, but his score of 6.77 came up just shy of matching Lau’s total. Lau will face American Eithan Osborne in the semifinals. Johnson defeated Australia’s Bronte Macaulay 13.33 to 12.50. After Macaulay got an early lead after a 7.33 on her first wave, Johnson took back control of the matchup with a 9.00 score on her fourth wave. Macaulay was unable to put together another strong run to overcome Johnson’s lead. Johnson will face Australia’s Sophie McCulloch in the semifinals. The event is scheduled to resume today at 6:30 a.m. Previous Story Scoreboard - Aug. 6, 2022