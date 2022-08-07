comscore Kapolei overwhelms Kealakehe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapolei overwhelms Kealakehe

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kapolei's Iosefa Tapeni helps bring down a Kealakehe quarterback in the second quarter.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Iosefa Tapeni recovered a fumble for Kapolei and scored, but a penalty brought it back.

The Hurricanes have never given up a point in three games against the BIIF, with their biggest blowout coming Saturday afternoon in a 70-0 drubbing of Kealakehe on the Hurricanes’ home turf. Read more

