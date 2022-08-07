State champ Kahuku has still got it

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So, there was a flaw in an otherwise perfect night for Kainoa Carvalho.

The reigning Star-Advertiser All-State Offensive Player of the Year scored Kahuku’s first two touchdowns, both on darts by Waika Crawford, and kicked five PATs before halftime. But the versatile senior missed on a 38-yard field goal, wide left.

Frankly, there may not be a more versatile player in the state. Again. The synthetic surface is a major step up from the old grass and dirt patches.

“We’ve got lines now. We know our depth on our routes and it’s been helping us at practice. It’s way easier to cut now than the red dirt we had here earlier,” Carvalho said.

Kahuku’s defense was even better, limiting the visiting Kamehameha Warriors to 24 yards of total offense in the first half en route to a 49-0 win on Saturday night. Kamehameha finished with 54 yards of total offense, including minus-18 against a rugged Kahuku front seven.

Senior linebacker and returning All-State Defensive Player of the Year Liona Lefau played four series before yielding to reserves.

“After the second or third drive, they let us call the plays and do something new. I was calling the plays on (Kamehameha’s) third drive. I was moving D-line around, trying to see stuff,” said Lefau, a recent commit to Texas. “It was a good win. We had a lot of people play. We’re trying to get everyone up to the same level.”

The ground attack flourished with 220 yards on 30 carries. Four different running backs scored at least one touchdown.

A near capacity crowd at renovated Carleton Weimer Field saw Kahuku score by air and land en route to a 35-0 lead by halftime. Crawford went 11-for-18, 190 yards, three TDs with no interceptions.

“It’s different being able to lead this team,” said Crawford, who backed up now-graduated Jason Mariteragi last season. “I had a lot of adrenaline, but I knew I had to calm myself down so I can play to the best of my abilities.”

On the game’s opening series, punter Oshyn Ferreira was sacked by Kahuku after a dropped snap. That set up Crawford’s 4-yard TD pass over the middle to Carvalho.

After a 55-yard punt by Ferreira, Kahuku drove 68 yards to pay dirt. Crawford connected with Carvalho for a 41-yard strike down the sideline for a 14-0 lead with 3:05 to play in the first quarter.

Moments later, a fumble recovery by sophomore linebacker Maximum Fonoimoana set up Kahuku at the Kamehameha 28-yard line. Crawford raced around the right side untouched for a 10-yard scoring run with 11:53 left in the second quarter.

Va‘aimalae Fonoti, a 5-foot-10, 193-pound junior, took his first handoff, broke tackles and raced to the left pylon for a 25-yard TD. That gave Kahuku a 28-0 lead with 8:49 remaining before the half.

Crawford then found Kaimana Carvalho for a 41-yard bomb down the left sideline and it was 35-nil with 3:20 to go in the first half.

Kahuku drove 55 yards to open the second half, handing the ball to Kainoa Carvalho for a 2-yard TD up the gut. All-State linebacker Leonard Ah You, who had a sack early in the game, booted the extra point through the goalposts for a 42-point lead.

With the clock running on the mercy rule, Kahuku had the ball for the entire fourth quarter after an interception by Gabe Cravens. Clyde Taulapapa blasted over the goal line on a 3-yard dive with 35 seconds left to close the scoring.

Kahuku has a bye next week before hosting Waianae on Aug. 20. Kamehameha will host Warren (Calif.) on Saturday.

—

KAHUKU 49, KAMEHAMEHA 0

At Kahuku

Kamehameha (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kahuku (1-0) 14 21 7 7 — 49

Kah—Kainoa Carvalho 4 pass from Waika Crawford (Kain. Carvalho kick)

Kah—Kain. Carvalho 41 pass from Crawford. (Kain. Carvalho kick)

Kah—Crawford 10 run (Kain. Carvalho kick)

Kah—Vaaimalae Fonoti 25 run (Kain. Carvalho kick)

Kah—Kaimana Carvalho 41 pass from Crawford (Kain. Carvalho kick)

Kah—Kain. Carvalho 2 run (Leonard Ah You kick)

Kah—Clyde Taulapapa 3 run (Brock Fonoimoana kick)

RUSHING—Kamehameha: Dreyton Stone 2-8, Sheyden Iokia 6-3, Kealii Ah Yat 6-(minus 18). Kahuku: Fonoti 5-53; Taulapapa 6-51, Keoni Poouahi-McPherson 4-49, Crawford 7-15, Kain. Carvalho 2-11, Damon Lauaki 1-6, Sitani Suguturaga 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Kamehameha: Ah Yat 12-22-2-72. Kahuku: Crawford 13-20-0-195, Suguturaga 3-3-0-2.