State champ Kahuku has still got it
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:19 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho rushes with the ball and scores a touchdown.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku’s Waika Crawford rushes with the ball and scores a touchdown.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku’s Waika Crawford sidesteps past Rayson Lum.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho rushes with the ball.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree