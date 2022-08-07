comscore State champ Kahuku has still got it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State champ Kahuku has still got it

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho rushes with the ball and scores a touchdown.

    Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho rushes with the ball and scores a touchdown.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Waika Crawford rushes with the ball and scores a touchdown.

    Kahuku’s Waika Crawford rushes with the ball and scores a touchdown.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Waika Crawford sidesteps past Rayson Lum.

    Kahuku’s Waika Crawford sidesteps past Rayson Lum.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho rushes with the ball.

    Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho rushes with the ball.

Kahuku’s defense was even better, limiting the visiting Kamehameha Warriors to 24 yards of total offense in the first half en route to a 49-0 win on Saturday night. Read more

