comscore New Hawaii coach Timmy Chang likes direction of Warriors offense, defense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

New Hawaii coach Timmy Chang likes direction of Warriors offense, defense

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM UH defensive end Andrew Choi has changed his number to 96.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH defensive end Andrew Choi has changed his number to 96.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Warriors wide receiver Chuuky Hines caught a pass during a fall camp practice at the Ching Complex on July 30.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Warriors wide receiver Chuuky Hines caught a pass during a fall camp practice at the Ching Complex on July 30.

In the first two weeks of training camp, the UH coaches have arrived on campus before the dawn’s early light. On Friday, the Rainbow Warriors conducted a 31-play, full-contact scrimmage at the Ching Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Aug. 6, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 7, 2022

Scroll Up