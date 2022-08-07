Signs of Hawaiian Life – August 7, 2022
In May, Jack and Sue Laufer of Kailua snapped a selfie in front of a LC Waikiki clothing store while
on a cruise stop in Belgrade, Serbia.
While traveling in May, Arthur Kawatachi, from left, Kay Kawatachi, Craig Yanagihashi, Terry Yanagihashi and Myra Taketa found the Aloha Beach Bar in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by
Calvin Taketa.
On a road trip along the California coast, Max Parrott of Kihei, Maui, discovered the Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery restaurant at the wharf in Santa Cruz,
in April.
-
In April, Kailua resident Pat Lakatos spotted some aloha at a poke shop on the Rue de Sevres in Paris. Photo by Andy Crossfield.
