Signs of Hawaiian Life - August 7, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – August 7, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • In May, Jack and Sue Laufer of Kailua snapped a ­selfie in front of a LC Waikiki clothing store while on a cruise stop in Belgrade, Serbia.

  • While traveling in May, Arthur Kawatachi, from left, Kay Kawatachi, Craig Yanagihashi, Terry Yanagihashi and Myra ­Taketa found the Aloha Beach Bar in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Calvin Taketa.

  • On a road trip along the California coast, Max Parrott of Kihei, Maui, discovered the Makai Island Kitchen & Groggery restaurant at the wharf in Santa Cruz, in April.

  • In April, Kailua resident Pat Lakatos spotted some aloha at a poke shop on the Rue de Sevres in Paris. Photo by Andy Crossfield.

