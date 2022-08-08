comscore Bilingual government issue on Maui ballot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bilingual government issue on Maui ballot

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Maui County Charter amendment proposal slated to go before voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot asks whether the county should establish a “Department of Oiwi Resources” as well as initiate bilingual government operations. Read more

