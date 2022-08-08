Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement wants to bring change to the visitor industry
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:13 a.m.
The 21st Annual Native Hawaiian Convention was held July 19-22 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Above, attendees stand during the convention’s opening.
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is partnering with the visitor industry for a workforce development program. Above, Maui resident Sheldon Aki is enrolled in a commercial driver’s license class at CNHA’s Hawaiian Trades Academy in Kapolei. The class is the academy’s 17th offering since its inception in 2019.
”We believe that tourism can be done better, and it needs to be done better. It’s not just about representing our culture more authentically.”
Kuhio Lewis
President and CEO, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement