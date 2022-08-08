comscore Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement wants to bring change to the visitor industry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement wants to bring change to the visitor industry

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 20 The 21st Annual Native Hawaiian Convention was held July 19-22 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Above, attendees stand during the convention’s opening.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is partnering with the visitor industry for a workforce development program. Above, Maui resident Sheldon Aki is enrolled in a commercial driver’s license class at CNHA’s Hawaiian Trades Academy in Kapolei. The class is the academy’s 17th offering since its inception in 2019.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is partnering with the visitor industry for a workforce development program. Above, Maui resident Sheldon Aki is enrolled in a commercial driver’s license class at CNHA’s Hawaiian Trades Academy in Kapolei. The class is the academy’s 17th offering since its inception in 2019.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER ”<strong>We believe that tourism can be done better, and it needs to be done better. It’s not just about representing our culture more authentically.”</strong> <strong>Kuhio Lewis</strong> <em>President and CEO, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement</em>

    We believe that tourism can be done better, and it needs to be done better. It’s not just about representing our culture more authentically.”

    Kuhio Lewis

    President and CEO, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

Why is the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement fighting to keep a tourism award that would allow it to manage Hawaii tourism, while shaping how United States travelers view the state? Read more

