Ex-boyfriend of suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge man's death is now state's witness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-boyfriend of suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge man’s death is now state’s witness

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
    Scott Hannon, 34, left, Juan Tejedor Baron, 23.

The ex-boyfriend of Juan Baron, whose trial is set to begin Aug. 29 in the strangulation death of a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man, told prosecutors he broke up with him two hours before the then 23-year-old Baron boarded a bus bound for Mexico. Read more

