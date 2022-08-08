Ex-boyfriend of suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge man’s death is now state’s witness

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ex-boyfriend of Juan Baron, whose trial is set to begin Aug. 29 in the strangulation death of a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man, told prosecutors he broke up with him two hours before the then 23-year-old Baron boarded a bus bound for Mexico. Read more

The ex-boyfriend of Juan Baron, whose trial is set to begin Aug. 29 in the strangulation death of a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man, told prosecutors he broke up with him two hours before the then 23-year-old Baron boarded a bus bound for Mexico.

Scott Hannon told prosecutors the breakup occurred after his family told him Baron was charged with the murder of Gary Ruby.

Hannon, 34 at the time of the incident, now the state’s witness against the Texas man, said that “he didn’t want to be involved with Juan anymore and left him at the bus stop,” Deputy Prosecutor Catherine Lowenberg said in a notice of discovery filed Aug. 1.

Honolulu police first encountered Hannon with Baron on March 7 while making a welfare check at the luxury home of Ruby, whose body was discovered March 8 encased in concrete inside a bathtub in the home.

Police, who had not yet found Ruby’s body, took their statements, and Hannon and Baron were last seen 1 a.m. March 8 in Waikiki. The couple flew to California, where they were found on different buses and arrested March 9 by U.S. marshals and Los Angeles police.

Honolulu police said the U.S. Marshals Service assisted them in locating the pair.

Baron confessed to Los Angeles police that he strangled Ruby with a belt, staged a suicide by slitting his wrists and tried to take possession of his house, worth at least $2.195 million, and his $63,000 gold Audi. Baron was extradited to Honolulu and is being tried in Circuit Court on charges of second-­degree murder, first-degree identity theft and two counts of first-degree theft.

Baron told Los Angeles police that he had been dating Ruby and alleges they had sex, and his motive for killing him was that he allegedly told him afterward he was HIV positive. But he also confessed to fraudulently acquiring Ruby’s car and fraudulently claimed to have acquired his home.

Hannon, who was arrested in Inglewood, Calif., was released from a Los Angeles jail without charges.

Lowenberg, in her declaration, details statements Hannon made to her June 21, along with revealing phone calls Baron made from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

He said Baron initially told him he was wanted as a middleman for a drug cartel run by Ruby’s brother.

The allegation seems far-fetched as his only brother, Lorne Ruby, is a medical doctor in Topeka, Kan. He told the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser that his brother was “a cultured man, caring and generous,” who got his law degree in Montreal, where they were born and raised.

Baron suggested Hannon move to Hawaii with him and that he could get work as a mechanic.

He also talked about buying real estate in Miami to rent out for side income.

Hannon said he and Baron shared a cellphone, which is currently in the Honolulu Police Department’s custody.

Baron, who was caught in Anaheim hiding in the crawl space of a bus, told Hannon he was saddened but understood when he ended the relationship. Baron planned to flee to San Juan de Logos, Mexico, and to figure out what to do from there.

Also on the June 21 phone conference was Spanish­-speaking Deputy Prosecutor Carolina Miranda Constanzo.

She shared some interesting pieces of information that Baron’s phone calls from OCCC yielded.

He said his lawyer, Myles Breiner, told him that his defense is that he does not speak English.

But Hannon said he and Baron had all their conversations in English and that he never expressed any difficulty speaking or understanding English. While they were together, Baron spoke English at a wide variety of places.

The only time he spoke Spanish in his presence was when he talked to his mother, Hannon said.

Even when speaking to police at Ruby’s house, Baron seemed calm and collected, and never showed he had any difficulty conversing with Honolulu police or understanding them.

Constanzo’s notes also show Baron, his mother and brother had been working at their car dealership, selling inexpensive cars for more money mainly to Spanish­-speaking immigrants, with no legal documentation.

Baron supposedly paid “Jennie,” a woman in Houston, $10,000 to marry him so he could get a green card.

The phone calls also reveal the 23-year-old thinks he is very attractive, and says other inmates find him attractive. He is heard saying, “Look how long and beautiful my hair has become.”