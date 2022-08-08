Hawaii County joins Maui with passage of law banning nonmineral sunscreens
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:33 a.m.
In Hawaii County a new law Dec. 1 will ban the sale of nonmineral sunscreens, with the intention of protecting coral reefs and wildlife at Kahaluu Bay. Yellow tangs swim around coral at Kahaluu Bay, which has been designated a “Hope Spot” by the international nonprofit Mission Blue.