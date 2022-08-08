comscore Hawaii County joins Maui with passage of law banning nonmineral sunscreens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii County joins Maui with passage of law banning nonmineral sunscreens

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY KAHALUU BAY EDUCATION CENTER In Hawaii County a new law Dec. 1 will ban the sale of nonmineral sunscreens, with the intention of protecting coral reefs and wildlife at Kahaluu Bay. Yellow tangs swim around coral at Kahaluu Bay, which has been designated a “Hope Spot” by the international nonprofit Mission Blue.

Hawaii County has passed a law banning the sale and distribution of nonmineral sunscreens on Hawaii island, following Maui County, which passed a similar law in 2021. Read more

