comscore Hawaii ranks low in Kids Count national report | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii ranks low in Kids Count national report

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

With school back in session and primary elections around the corner, advocates hope to see more investment in Hawaii’s children who, according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book released today, rank in the lowest third of states when it comes to education and economic well-being. Read more

