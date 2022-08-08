comscore By fate, and a trade, MPI alum Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now starting for his dream team — the Yankees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
By fate, and a trade, MPI alum Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now starting for his dream team — the Yankees

  • By Jon Marks Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • JON MARKS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Isiah Kiner-Falefa stood in the dugout of Yankee Stadium before Monday’s game against Seattle.

    JON MARKS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Isiah Kiner-Falefa stood in the dugout of Yankee Stadium before Monday’s game against Seattle.

Not many kids get to live out their childhood dream. But former Mid-Pacific shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa has. Read more

