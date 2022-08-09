comscore Off the News: Time to hunt axis deer on Lanai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Time to hunt axis deer on Lanai

  • Today
  • Updated 6:12 p.m.

If the idea of shooting Bambi gives anyone pause — and who wouldn’t blanch at the thought? — consider the impact of axis deer on ecosystems. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Carpenters repeat tactics of 2012 race; No room for current Republican Party here; Georgia’s unborn child law has consequences

Scroll Up