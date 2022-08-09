Off the News: Time to hunt axis deer on Lanai

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the idea of shooting Bambi gives anyone pause — and who wouldn’t blanch at the thought? — consider the impact of axis deer on ecosystems. According to state data, this species inflicts huge crop losses, as well as damage to watershed forests and native species.

So for those inclined, an alert: Applications for the 2023 axis deer hunting season on Lanai will be taken starting Aug. 15; full details, with links to forms are online at 808ne.ws/axisdeer. Happy hunting — for humans, if not the deer.