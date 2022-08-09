Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Time to hunt axis deer on Lanai Today Updated 6:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If the idea of shooting Bambi gives anyone pause — and who wouldn’t blanch at the thought? — consider the impact of axis deer on ecosystems. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If the idea of shooting Bambi gives anyone pause — and who wouldn’t blanch at the thought? — consider the impact of axis deer on ecosystems. According to state data, this species inflicts huge crop losses, as well as damage to watershed forests and native species. So for those inclined, an alert: Applications for the 2023 axis deer hunting season on Lanai will be taken starting Aug. 15; full details, with links to forms are online at 808ne.ws/axisdeer. Happy hunting — for humans, if not the deer. Previous Story Letters: Carpenters repeat tactics of 2012 race; No room for current Republican Party here; Georgia’s unborn child law has consequences