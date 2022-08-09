A foodie’s paradise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Craft and Foodie Fest andAla Moana Center are having their first-ever bimonthly night market, launching 4-9 p.m. Aug. 12. The Ala Moana Center Night Market will feature more than 25 local food and drink trucks, small businesses and vendors. The market will be located at the center’s parking garage on the first floor near Macy’s (across from Ala Moana Beach Park at the corner of Atkinson Drive andAla Moana Boulevard). The Ala Moana Night Market will take place every second and fourth Friday of each month.

This family-friendly event will include giveaways, a photo opportunity with The Lei Bus, a live DJ and fireworks by Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Visit hawaiicraftandfoodiefest.square.site to learn more.

‘Celebrating together once again’

After a two-year hiatus, the 18th annual Korean Festival is coming to Honolulu Hale Civic Grounds from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 20.

One of the larger and more colorful cultural festivals in Hawaii, the Korean Festival will celebrate and share the unique food, dance, music, and culture of Korea with locals and visitors to the islands. The festival will feature flavorful Korean foods, a kimchi eating contest, a soju and Korean drink tent, and various family activities. New to this year’s celebration: a K-pop dance contest, jajangmyeon noodle eating contest and spicy chicken ramen eating contest.

To learn more, visit koreanfestivalhawaii.com.

A reimagined dining experience

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa recently announced it’s introducing a reimagined dining experience at its signature oceanside restaurant, ‘AMA ‘AMA, when the eatery reopens this fall. Guests can anticipate a refreshed, modern interior and fine dining dinner menu.

‘AMA ‘AMA will focus on a more intimate, dinner-only dining experience that evokes an ocean theme and alludes to the importance of the ocean itself in Hawaii. Guests can expect new, vibrant pops of color alongside custom designed furniture, light fixtures and updated accessories.

“‘AMA ‘AMA is bound to be the island’s most celebrated restaurant,” states Timothy Gustie, director of food and beverage at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. “Our fresh menu will be backed by a dynamic culinary team who will invigorate each locally inspired dish, cocktail, wine and dessert with the Disney service and attention to detail guests have come to know and expect at Aulani.”

To learn more, visit disneyaulani.com.

A limited collaboration dinner series

Senia, which celebrates its sixth anniversary in December, will temporarily close its doors for six weeks this fall for a renovation of the kitchen and dining room. The restaurant will partner with Podmore to create a limited collaboration dinner series Sept. 7-18.

The dinner series, which is available for two weeks, will include a six-course menu and beverage pairing, featuring a mix of Senia’s classic dishes and new creations with beverages that have never been offered at the restaurant before. Reservations will be available through Resy (booked via Pod-more).

“I cannot wait to cook in the new kitchen,” states chef/owner Anthony Rush. “With new equipment, not only can we finally bring back our tasting menu, but we can really start executing at the next level. We’ll still have our a la carte menu in the dining room with family-style dishes for sharing, but we never want to become stagnant. We only want to get better and better.”

Senia will reopen mid-October. Visit restaurantsenia.com to learn more.