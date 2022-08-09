A north shore staple

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to desserts made with organically grown, locally sourced fruits, look no further than Kula Shave Ice North Shore. Read more

When it comes to desserts made with organically grown, locally sourced fruits, look no further than Kula Shave Ice North Shore. The business, which started in Hilo, can be found on Oahu’s North Shore in Kahuku.

“Kula Shave Ice was started on the island of Hawaii by our longtime friends, Luke and Tiffany Golden,” explains Delys Okuyama, owner and operator of Kula Shave Ice North Shore. “They started Kula with the dream of creating a healthier and more sustainable treat. While most other shave ice syrup is highly processed with corn syrup, artificial dyes, preservatives and no actual fruit, Kula’s is not. We believe our community deserves better.”

Kula’s shave ice flavors feature organic cane sugar and ultra-filtered water, along with an extra helping of “aloha.”

“We filter and freeze our ice with pure water, giving us the ability to control the quality,” Okuyama explains. “We also make most of our toppings, which requires more hours of labor, but we feel it’s worth it. We do our best to reduce waste by using glass/metal/paper instead of plastic wherever we can, and serve our treats in only compostable products.”

When it comes to popular treats, Okuyama recommends The Kula Rainbow ($11.44), a combo of blueberry, strawberry and mango shave ice filled with organic vanilla ice cream (pro tip: add mochi topping).

Another customer favorite is the Coconutty ($14.04), which is coconut shave ice filled with macadamia nut ice cream topped with haupia cream, coconut condensed milk and a coconut wafer. If you want something extra fruity, go for the Tropical Vibes ($9.36), a blend of mango and lilikoi shave ice topped with coconut condensed milk.

Per Okuyama, customers come to the biz for shave ice but often leave with a drink in hand.

“Our most special drink is our matcha latte ($7.28),” she says. “We use culinary-grade matcha from a small family-owned farm in Uji, Japan.”

This location is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

“We have finally reopened at our new location at The Farmstand at Kuilima in Kahuku near Turtle Bay,” Okuyama confirms. “We look forward to eventually extending our hours.

“We thank you for your support in our mission to share a version of this classic Hawaiian treat that’s healthier for you and the aina,” she adds. “When you’re in Hilo, visit the original location.”

Kula Shave Ice North Shore

57-146 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

Web: kulashaveicenorthshore.com

Instagram: @kulashaveicens

How to pay: Cash, credit/debit cards accepted

How to order: In person only