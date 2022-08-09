Getting our vietnamese fusion fix
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 2:44 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Spicing things up
Chubby spicy wings ($11.75) are dressed in a tangy sauce that cuts some of the fatty feel of fried chicken.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Kalbi plate ($17.75)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Vietnamese fried corn ($9.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Taka cheese omelet ($9.50)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Oxtail pho ($19.95)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree