S’mores? Yes, please

Happy National S’mores Day! This popular campfire treat — enjoyed by both kids and kids at heart — has evolved far beyond a toasted marshmallow and chocolate bar sandwiched between graham crackers. Today, s’mores flavors can be found in numerous desserts ranging from ice cream and cakes to cookies and pies.

If you love the treat in its traditional form, fun twists include adding banana slices, substituting the chocolate bar with your favorite type of chocolate (like dark chocolate or white chocolate) or spreading chunky peanut butter on the graham crackers to make an extra nutty sandwich.

Check out these gourmet s’mores options around Oahu:

COOKIES

When it comes to cookies, many local businesses have their takes on S’mores. A few include:

Chunky and Co.: This Laie-based biz takes a camping essential (s’mores) to the next level. Its August special is the Chunky Smalls, a peanut butter cookie full of Reese’s chips and peanuts topped with Reese’s-dipped pretzels, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and torched marshmallow. The Instagram-based business does Friday pop-ups in Laie, but you can also find its cookies at Pounders Restaurant. Follow @chunky_co on Instagram for updates.

Edible Hawaii (1960 Kapiolani Blvd.): Cookies at Edible Hawaii are baked in small batches each day to ensure they’re as fresh as possible. S’mores is one of the business’s staples; it features Edible’s classic dough mixed with chocolate chips and Hershey’s chocolate. There’s a graham cracker inside the cookie and it’s topped with a toasted marshmallow. This treat boasts the best of both worlds — crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. Visit ediblehawaii.square.site.

Kyra the Baker: This summer, Kyra the Baker had a cookie pop-up in International Market Place. Although it closes this month, you can still order the business’s popular s’mores cookies online. The decadent dessert features a blend of milk and dark chocolate, marshmallow filling and crunchy graham crackers. Visit kyrathebaker.com.

ICE CREAM

Campfire S’mores isn’t currently available at Sage Creamery, but the customer favorite will soon be making a comeback.

Campfire S’mores features roasted marshmallow ice cream with housemade chocolate chips and graham cracker cookies folded throughout.

You can find Sage Creamery at a variety of farmers markets across Oahu. Visit sagecreamery.com.

PANCAKES

Egghead Café (1210 Dillingham Blvd.) is known for brunch dishes like chorizo breakfast burritos, peanut butter French toast, pork belly omelets and more. S’mores pancakes are among the most popular of its sweet dishes.

The dessert-like breakfast comprises four fluffy buttermilk pancakes with housemade mallow sauce, chocolate ganache, graham crackers and toasted marshmallows. It’s the dream pancake for any dessert lover.

Call 808-888-2211 or visit eggheadhonolulu.com.

CROISSANTS

Twice-baked s’mores croissants are not always available at The Local General Store, but when they are, you’ll want to snag a few.

These flaky delights are made in-house and feature Manoa Chocolate cookie butter, Tolentino honey marshmallow fluff and graham cracker cream.

When the biz does feature this treat, it will be at The Local General Store’s booth at the Honolulu farmers market (4-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Neal S. Blaisdell Center) and Kapiolani Community College farmers market (7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays).

DECADENT DESSERTS

Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar (1585 Kapiolani Blvd.) is currently featuring a s’mores honey toast as its summer special. This limited-time treat embodies summer: It features toasted Japanese white bread topped with honey drizzle, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, toasted marshmallows, crushed graham crackers, chocolate syrup and marshmallow fluff. The best part (besides eating it) — the dessert is torched tableside so you can get all those social media-worthy videos and photos. Call 808-941-3701 or visit shokudojapanese.com.

The s’mores dessert provides the perfect ˛ nish to any meal at Kailua-based GOEN Dining + Bar (573 Kailua Road). The tasty treat features toasted house marshmallow, dark chocolate mousse, graham crumble and caramel. Call 808-263-4636 or visit royyamaguchi.com.