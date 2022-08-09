comscore S’mores? Yes, please | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

S’mores? Yes, please

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 2:27 p.m.
  • Photo courtesy Sage Creamery
  • Photos courtesy Chunky and Co.
  • Photos courtesy Edible Hawaii
  • Photos courtesy Kyra the Baker
  • Photo courtesy Egghead Café
  • Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Photo courtesy GOEN Dining + Bar

Happy National S’mores Day! This popular campfire treat — enjoyed by both kids and kids at heart — has evolved far beyond a toasted marshmallow and chocolate bar sandwiched between graham crackers. Read more

Previous Story
Make no mis-‘steak’

Scroll Up