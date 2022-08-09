comscore Hawaii political candidates return $142,000 from besieged executive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii political candidates return $142,000 from besieged executive

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

The former vice chair of the House Committee on Finance who pleaded guilty in February to accepting bribes in the form of cash and casino chips from a Honolulu wastewater systems executive is among 31 state and county lawmakers to return more than $142,000 in campaign contributions from the owner of H20 Process Systems, according to the state Campaign Spending Commission. Read more

