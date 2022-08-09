comscore Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings decline 17.7% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings decline 17.7%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  "Our bank results reflect good execution from the team and an earnings level that is driven by a more normalized (loan-loss) provision in comparison to recent periods."

Scott Seu

HEI president and CEO

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. posted a 17.7% drop in second-quarter earnings as utility maintenance expenses increased and subsidiary American Savings Bank set aside money for potential loan losses after releasing a significant amount from its loan-loss reserve in the year- earlier period. Read more

