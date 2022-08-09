Kokua Line: Why can’t EUTF process my enrollment?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : I am hoping you can help me, along with many other recent state retirees, get the health insurance we were promised. I currently have no health insurance because EUTF has been unable to process the paperwork into their new system, which is having/causing numerous problems. Read more

Question: I am hoping you can help me, along with many other recent state retirees, get the health insurance we were promised. I currently have no health insurance because EUTF has been unable to process the paperwork into their new system, which is having/causing numerous problems. When I had my in-person meeting at the EUTF office, I was told my paperwork was complete but there would be a bit of a delay, but the new insurance would be effective retroactive to July 1. I was also told not to sign up for COBRA. Now I am wondering if that is correct. Should I go ahead and pay for COBRA? The clerk in my former state office who retired March 31 still does not have insurance, so I am worried about how long it will take for mine to be processed. The insurance I had while working was canceled as of July 15.

Answer: The Hawaii Employer-Union Health Benefit Trust Fund provides health and life insurance benefits to eligible state and county employees, retirees and dependents — about 200,000 people in total. EUTF “went live” with a new benefits administration system May 5, and the rollout has been rocky, affecting not only recent retirees like you, but also existing employees and new hires. EUTF couldn’t process enrollment forms between April 6 and May 5, causing a backlog, and once the new system did launch, various problems arose with the new software, compounding the delays, EUTF said in notices posted on its website.

We followed up with Derek M. Mizuno, EUTF administrator, on your questions as well as concerns from other readers:

Q: Should I pay for bridge coverage, or COBRA, because my EUTF retiree enrollment still isn’t processed?

A: No. “Employees who are retiring with the Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Hawaii (ERS) and enrolling in EUTF retiree health benefit plans should not enroll in COBRA. They will have EUTF retiree health benefits as long as they are eligible and properly complete and submit enrollment forms. EUTF coverage when processed will be retroactive to the effective date if properly submitted. Claims will be processed when coverage is added or will be reimbursed if paid by the member.”

Q: How many people are currently affected by this backlog?

A: “The EUTF staff continue diligently to reduce outstanding enrollment forms. Over the past month and a half, outstanding enrollment forms have been reduced by approximately 75%. We expect to be caught up by the end of August. We also have in place a process for members who need immediate services to be enrolled immediately into health benefit plans. Members who properly complete and timely submit enrollment forms will have EUTF health benefits.”

Q: Will EUTF hire temporary help to clear the backlog?

A: No. “With difficulty in finding persons to hire, training them on EUTF enrollment rules and processes, and training them on the new benefits administration system, we believed it was more efficient and effective to utilize existing EUTF resources focusing on processing enrollment forms and working overtime.”

Q: Auwe! EUTF tells people who need rush enrollment to send a regular email with their full name and birth date in the subject line. This is not safe!

A: Cybersecurity experts say it’s risky to include personally identifying information prized by identity thieves in the subject line of an unsecured email. We shared this concern with Mizuno. He said EUTF updated its instructions in a memo dated July 28, no longer asking for the person’s name and date of birth. Now EUTF’s website says, “If employees or their dependents need to obtain health serv­ices immediately, please email the EUTF at eutf@ hawaii.gov and put in the subject line ‘Urgent.’” The old instructions were included in a memo dated June 27 that was posted on the website through at least Wednesday. As of Monday the recorded greeting on EUTF’s main phone line still included the outdated instructions; we let EUTF know.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.