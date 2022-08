Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific University welcomes three business and community leaders as trustees of its governing board. Each of the newly elected trustees is an alumna:

>> Jill Castilla, class of ’96, is president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond, one of only 13 banks in the United States that has been designated by the Federal Reserve as a bank.

>> Christine Lanning, class of ’04, is president of Integrated Security Technologies. She was recognized as Small Business Administration Hawaii Leader of 2020.

>> Avilla Williams, class of ’90, is vice president of clinical serv­ices at INTEGRIS Health, Oklahoma’s largest health system, and previously served as president of INTEGRIS Health Edmond.

The Hawaii Community Foundation has promoted Larissa Kick from program director to vice president of community grants and initiatives. Kick joined HCF in 2011 as special projects manager and has held positions of program officer and senior program officer.

