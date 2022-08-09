comscore SEC sues Semisub tour boat, alleging investor fraud | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
SEC sues Semisub tour boat, alleging investor fraud

  By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a suit against the Hawaii Semisub tour boat and its founders, who they allege misappropriated at least $1.5 million from investors to pay for personal expenses, including $8,500 per month to rent a Kahala home and over $200,000 on psychics and recreational drugs.

