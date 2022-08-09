comscore University of Hawaii study suggests onslaught of disease amid global warming | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii study suggests onslaught of disease amid global warming

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

As if drought, heat waves, coastal flooding and other extreme weather aren’t enough in a warming world influenced by greenhouse gas emissions, a new study from researchers at the University of Hawaii suggests that humanity also will be threatened by growing incidence of life-threatening disease. Read more

