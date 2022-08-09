comscore Hawaii reaches West Region final, 1 win from LLWS | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii reaches West Region final, 1 win from LLWS

  • By George Alfano Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

In the bottom of the fifth inning on Monday afternoon, the Honolulu Little League went from a tied game to a 13-3 mercy-rule victory over Tri-City (Northern California) Little League in the West Region Little League Baseball Tournament. Read more

