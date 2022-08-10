OnlyFans and Instagram model arrested on Hawaii island for murder in Miami

A 26-year-old OnlyFans and Instagram model with more than two million followers was arrested in Laupahoehoe on suspicion of murder in connection with the Aug. 3 stabbing of her boyfriend during a fight at an apartment they shared in Miami.

At 9:30 a.m. Hawaii Police Department officers helped U.S. marshals arrest 26-year-old Courtney Taylor Clenney, aka “Courtney Tailor,” of Austin, Texas, without incident, according to a news release form Hawaii police.

Hawaii police officers and U.S. marshals helped carry out an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County for the offense of murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed Christian “Toby” Obumseli to death.

Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, has maintained that the killing of Obumseli was justified and Clenney acted in self defense during a domestic dispute.

Clenney is being held at the Hawaii Police Department‘s East Hawaii Detention Center pending her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court, tentatively scheduled for Thursday. Cleney will eventually be extradited to Florida, police said.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, City of Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales, U.S. Marshall for the Southern District Of Florida Gadyaces Serralta and Larry Handfield, Esquire, attorney for the Obumseli family, will hold a joint press conference at 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time Thursday to announce the filing of criminal charges against Clenney, according to a news release from Rundle’s office.

Prieto, told the Miami Herald that Clenney was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto told the Herald. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

The Miami Herald reported the couple’s relationship was “plagued” by domestic violence, including Clenney’s arrest for domestic battery in Las Vegas, multiple police visits to the their home in Austin.

The Herald reported police responded to a domestic violence call at the couple’s apartment two days before Obumseli was killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.