Off the News: Deliver your ballot in person

Yes, Hawaii is well into its vote-by-mail conversion, but with Primary Election Day deadlines looming on Saturday, Oahu voters would be wise not to rely on the USPS to get ballots in on time. Instead, they should go to drop-off locations to deposit completed ballots, or to register and vote in person.

In addition to Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale (open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.), “pop-up” sites at Wahiawa and Kaneohe district parks will operate 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. through Friday. The mailbox? Not a good idea at this point.