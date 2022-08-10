Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Deliver your ballot in person Today Updated 7:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Yes, Hawaii is well into its vote-by-mail conversion, but with Primary Election Day deadlines looming on Saturday, Oahu voters would be wise not to rely on the USPS to get ballots in on time. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Yes, Hawaii is well into its vote-by-mail conversion, but with Primary Election Day deadlines looming on Saturday, Oahu voters would be wise not to rely on the USPS to get ballots in on time. Instead, they should go to drop-off locations to deposit completed ballots, or to register and vote in person. In addition to Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale (open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.), “pop-up” sites at Wahiawa and Kaneohe district parks will operate 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. through Friday. The mailbox? Not a good idea at this point. Previous Story Off the News: Time to hunt axis deer on Lanai