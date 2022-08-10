comscore Off the News: Deliver your ballot in person | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Deliver your ballot in person

  Today
  • Updated 7:08 p.m.

Yes, Hawaii is well into its vote-by-mail conversion, but with Primary Election Day deadlines looming on Saturday, Oahu voters would be wise not to rely on the USPS to get ballots in on time. Read more

