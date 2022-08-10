Off the News: Floods, drought, fires and disease

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Need more incentive to avoid burning fossil fuels, denuding forests and otherwise emitting greenhouse gases? Read more

Need more incentive to avoid burning fossil fuels, denuding forests and otherwise emitting greenhouse gases? In addition to warming the planet, acidifying the ocean, raising sea levels and causing increased incidence of drought, heat waves, wildfires, floods and storms, University of Hawaii researchers predict that global warming will bring with it increased incidence of global disease.

As if that’s not enough to worry about, experts also warn of unpredictable consequences. Fear of the unknown is a healthy response — if it leads to reducing the risks by reducing our greenhouse gas output.