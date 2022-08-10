Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Floods, drought, fires and disease Today Updated 7:31 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Need more incentive to avoid burning fossil fuels, denuding forests and otherwise emitting greenhouse gases? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Need more incentive to avoid burning fossil fuels, denuding forests and otherwise emitting greenhouse gases? In addition to warming the planet, acidifying the ocean, raising sea levels and causing increased incidence of drought, heat waves, wildfires, floods and storms, University of Hawaii researchers predict that global warming will bring with it increased incidence of global disease. As if that’s not enough to worry about, experts also warn of unpredictable consequences. Fear of the unknown is a healthy response — if it leads to reducing the risks by reducing our greenhouse gas output. Previous Story Off the News: Time to hunt axis deer on Lanai