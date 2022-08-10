comscore Bank of Hawaii opens new Waimea branch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bank of Hawaii opens new Waimea branch

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii celebrated the opening Monday of its new Waimea branch on Hawaii island with a traditional Hawaiian blessing before opening its doors to the public for the first time at 8 a.m. Read more

