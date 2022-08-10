Bank of Hawaii opens new Waimea branch

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii celebrated the opening Monday of its new Waimea branch on Hawaii island with a traditional Hawaiian blessing before opening its doors to the public for the first time at 8 a.m. Read more

Bank of Hawaii, which has been in the Waimea community for more than 60 years, said that with its latest Branch of Tomorrow improvements, it will serve customers with enhanced features such as a technology-focused Teller Bar, the Pili Room for private consultations, and BankLanai, which is accessible 24/7 with enhanced ATM features such as easy deposit that don’t require an envelope or deposit slip.

The new branch is in a centralized location at Parker Ranch Center, serving Waimea, Honokaa, Kohala and Waikoloa. Nearby Hamakua and Kamuela branches have closed, and all employees were transferred to the new location.

The Waimea Branch, at 67-1185 Mamalahoa Highway, is open six days a week. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Waimea is the bank’s second Branch of Tomorrow on Hawaii island. The first opened in May 2021 at Safeway Niumalu Marketplace. Bank of Hawaii plans to open a third Branch of Tomorrow on Hawaii island in September in Hilo.

Separately, Bank of Hawaii employees across Hawaii and the West Pacific region have selected 237 nonprofits to receive a total of $218,750. The Bank of Hawaii Foundation donates $125 to the nonprofit of choice per employee as part of the company’s yearlong 125th-anniversary celebration.

Bank of Hawaii was incorporated on Dec. 17, 1897.