comscore Man charged after allegedly assaulting officer in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man charged after allegedly assaulting officer in Waikiki

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.

A 27-year-old man who allegedly attacked a Honolulu police officer responding Sunday to a call about a man with a gun on Waikiki Beach was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. Read more

