State, counties to share Hawaii’s $78 million opioid settlement
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
“I know firsthand how real this is, how many people have been really hurt by this, how many families have been destroyed.”
Rick Blangiardi
Honolulu mayor
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige held a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol with Mayors Rick Blangiardi and Mike Victorino about the $78 million opioid settlement received. Victorino, attending by videoconference, right, said he welcomes the opportunity to work with the state and other counties to make the best use of settlement proceeds.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
Derek Kawakami:
The Kauai mayor was among those who expressed thanks to officials who held pharmaceutical companies accountable, and said the spending plan gives families hope that more help is coming
STAR-ADVERTISER / JUNE 8
Mitch Roth:
Hawaii County’s mayor looks forward to the help in support of organizations already working to keep families safe and free from illicit substances such as opioids
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018
Hawaii will receive $78 million of a $26 billion settlement among the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and thousands of states and municipalities that sued over the toll of the opioid crisis.