State, counties to share Hawaii's $78 million opioid settlement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State, counties to share Hawaii’s $78 million opioid settlement

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“I know firsthand how real this is, how many people have been really hurt by this, how many families have been destroyed.”</strong> <strong>Rick Blangiardi</strong> <em>Honolulu mayor</em>

    “I know firsthand how real this is, how many people have been really hurt by this, how many families have been destroyed.”

    Rick Blangiardi

    Honolulu mayor

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige held a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol with Mayors Rick Blangiardi and Mike Victorino about the $78 million opioid settlement received. Victorino, attending by videoconference, right, said he welcomes the opportunity to work with the state and other counties to make the best use of settlement proceeds.

    Gov. David Ige held a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol with Mayors Rick Blangiardi and Mike Victorino about the $78 million opioid settlement received. Victorino, attending by videoconference, right, said he welcomes the opportunity to work with the state and other counties to make the best use of settlement proceeds.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 <strong>Derek Kawakami: </strong> <em>The Kauai mayor was among those who expressed thanks to officials who held pharmaceutical companies accountable, and said the spending plan gives families hope that more help is coming </em>

    Derek Kawakami:

    The Kauai mayor was among those who expressed thanks to officials who held pharmaceutical companies accountable, and said the spending plan gives families hope that more help is coming

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / JUNE 8 <strong>Mitch Roth: </strong> <em>Hawaii County’s mayor looks forward to the help in support of organizations already working to keep families safe and free from illicit substances such as opioids </em>

    Mitch Roth:

    Hawaii County’s mayor looks forward to the help in support of organizations already working to keep families safe and free from illicit substances such as opioids

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018 Hawaii will receive $78 million of a $26 billion settlement among the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and thousands of states and municipalities that sued over the toll of the opioid crisis.

    Hawaii will receive $78 million of a $26 billion settlement among the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and thousands of states and municipalities that sued over the toll of the opioid crisis.

Hawaii’s share of a $26 billion national opioid litigation settlement has gone up a little, and a special committee is to influence how most of the money gets spent combating harmful use of drugs. Read more

