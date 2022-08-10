Leonard Lee just wanted to make things right for the Warriors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was not in Leonard Lee’s nature to take a stand, to air the perceived ills of the University of Hawaii football team.

As a walk-on member of the scout team, did his voice have any bass? But he could not ignore his teammates’ frustration in head coach Todd Graham’s program.

“It was a slow build-up,” Lee said. “It started from the beginning of last season.”

He prayed, and talked to his parents, and girlfriend, and his sister. “It got to the point where I had to go all in on this,” said Lee, who was one of the vocal critics during a Twitter Space forum in December.

Soon after, Lee was dismissed from the team after missing consecutive practices. Several starters entered the transfer portal. Graham resigned in January, and former UH quarterback Timmy Chang was named head coach. And Lee faded into an every student’s life of working part-time, going to school and exercising at the gym.

“I was planning on not playing this year,” conceded Lee, noting he participated in the forum because his “heart hurt” witnessing an uneasy environment. “I tried to make it right for the future generations — Hawaii athletes and people coming to Hawaii,” Lee said.

After Chang was hired and the “Braddahhood” of players was established, Lee sought to rejoin. Chang had embraced mentor June Jones’ willingness to issue second chances.

“Whatever experiences these kids have had in their past, it’s part of their story, part of their journey,” Chang said. “We want to make sure we talk about where we’re going and the choices we want to make and the group we want to have in that locker room.”

Chang said he called a team meeting and asked: Who wants Leonard Lee back?

Every hand shot up, Chang said.

The next test, the coach said, was the walk-on tryouts for full-time UH students. Lee did not wear his Warriors gear, or seek recognition from familiar coaches. “He humbled himself to be part of the team,” Chang said.

“That was part of my journey,” Lee said. “I didn’t want it to be like, ‘Oh, why does this guy get to be back?’ I took the road everybody else is supposed to take.”

A few days later, Chang called. “He said I was back,” Lee recalled. “I started bawling. I said, ‘I’m so sorry you’re hearing me crying.’ I was so happy.”

In spring training, Lee took a spot in the back of the line. But he kept progressing, culminating with his two picks in the spring game.

This summer, the players selected the leadership council. Lee was voted one of the 13 leaders. “I’m honored,” he said.

This training camp, Lee has practiced as the No. 1 wide-side safety. But he still is not on scholarship.

“The way I see it, I’m already a couple thousand in debt, so what’s another couple thousand?” said Lee, who has savings from working at Red Elephant Thai Cuisine and has earned extra money from cutting teammates’ hair. “Enough for food and gas.”

Lee added: “I tell Coach Chang all the time he really doesn’t know how much he’s done for me. Just off that little question — ‘Who wants Leonard back?’ — that meant a lot.”

Chang said: “As much as he thinks we saved him, he’s done everything to represent us and do things the right way because of his experience and background. We’re glad to have him with us.”