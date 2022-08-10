Scoreboard – Aug. 10, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz pitched five

innings as Hawaii Kai Elite completed pool play with a 3-1 record and earned a top seed in Thursday’s U.S. quarterfinals. Hawaii Kai Elite scored in the first inning without the benefit of a hit, and Mikaele Saole pitched the final inning to earn the save. Hawaii Kai Elite will play Greenwich, Conn., on Thursday at noon.