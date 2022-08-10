comscore The Rainbow Wahine don’t need a wake-up call to start volleyball training camp | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

The Rainbow Wahine don’t need a wake-up call to start volleyball training camp

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow conducted interviews on Tuesday. Holding up the microphones was UH assistant media relations director Neal Iwamoto.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow conducted interviews on Tuesday. Holding up the microphones was UH assistant media relations director Neal Iwamoto.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainbow Wahine junior middle blocker Amber Igiede passed the ball during drills at UH’s Gym 1 on Tuesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rainbow Wahine junior middle blocker Amber Igiede passed the ball during drills at UH’s Gym 1 on Tuesday.

  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rainbow Wahine gathered for their first practice of the upcoming season at UH Gym 1 on Tuesday.

    JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Rainbow Wahine gathered for their first practice of the upcoming season at UH Gym 1 on Tuesday.

In one sense, the first session of training camp provided a preview of opening day for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine volleyball hopes chronicling past will help future

Scroll Up