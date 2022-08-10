The Rainbow Wahine don’t need a wake-up call to start volleyball training camp
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:38 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow conducted interviews on Tuesday. Holding up the microphones was UH assistant media relations director Neal Iwamoto.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rainbow Wahine junior middle blocker Amber Igiede passed the ball during drills at UH’s Gym 1 on Tuesday.
-
JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Rainbow Wahine gathered for their first practice of the upcoming season at UH Gym 1 on Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree