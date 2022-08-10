The Rainbow Wahine don’t need a wake-up call to start volleyball training camp

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In one sense, the first session of training camp provided a preview of opening day for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team.

The Rainbow Wahine had a pre-dawn wake up leading into their workout on campus Tuesday. In 16 days, they’ll be on a similar timetable when they open the season in Texas with a match against host Texas A&M scheduled for 6 a.m. Hawaii time.

UH’s opening weekend in College Station (Aug. 26 to 28) ends with a meeting with San Diego set for 5 a.m. So it probably doesn’t hurt to get the body clock adjusted early.

“As much as it is painful is is to wake up early in the morning, I think it is good preparation for Texas,” UH junior middle blocker Amber Igiede said before Tuesday afternoon’s practice. “Especially, because those are going to be strong matches, so preparation is key.”

UH setter Kate Lang said getting up at 4:30 a.m. for practice “is super fun.” Then again, “I’m just glad to be back in the gym.”

“If I have to be here early then I’ll be here and it means I get to play volleyball,” the sophomore said.

The Wahine didn’t waste any daylight to start their first set of two-a-days. Before the first ball was struck in Gym 1, the Rainbow Wahine opened camp with a fitness test that drew a positive assessment from sixth-year head coach Robyn Ah Mow.

“First thing, they’re all in shape,” Ah Mow said. “They all worked hard in the summer. They wanted to make sure they were ready for this practice today.”

The Wahine will have two-a-days through Aug. 20. Classes on the Manoa campus start the following week and the team has a mid-week departure scheduled for the trip to Texas to open the season against Texas A&M, Pittsburgh and San Diego.

“It’s going to be challenging, but that’s what we want,” Ah Mow said. “People might be thinking I’m crazy, but I like the challenge, the girls like the challenge, and depending on how we do, it’ll help our RPI.”

A year ago, some the Wahine newcomers were still introducing themselves to each other on the first day of practice. Coming out of the COVID-19 shutdown, the start of practice was the first time the coaches saw some of the freshmen play in person.

This year, the 10 returnees off last year’s 22-8 team had a full spring to work on their skills and got together in open gym workouts to develop some chemistry within a roster that adds six newcomers this season.

“The standard is definitely higher and our expectations are higher,” said Igiede, who spent part of her summer training with the U.S Women’s Collegiate National Team. “At the same time, it’s at a comfortable level since we have returners. They set a standard for the young girls and the new people would be comfortable accepting feedback.”

The coaches aren’t allowed to work with players from the end of spring workouts in May and the start of camp in August. But the players took it upon themselves to provide structure in preparation for the start of camp.

“They said they did a mock practice,” said Ah Mow, who credited the team culture for the offseason regimen. “I was like, ‘wow that’s cool.’”

Ah Mow said she limits jumping in the morning sessions, focusing on passing and floor defense. They’ll get into more game-like periods in the afternoon practices as they build toward the opener while looking to replace the production of Big West Player of the Year Brooke Van Sickle.

“During our spring training, they were dialed, they bought in,” Ah Mow said. “I told them some of you might play two positions, some of you might go in the middle/left/right side, and they were all game. Whatever gets them on the court.”

The Wahine have four players who started at least 22 matches last year in Igiede, Lang (both All-Big West first-team picks), outside hitter Riley Wagoner and libero Tayli Ikenaga. Even so, “this is a competitive gym,” Lang said. “It’s pushing yourself every day. It’s competing with your teammates. It’s thinking about the starting six.”