OnlyFans and Instagram model, 26, charged with murder following her arrest on Hawaii island

An OnlyFans and Instagram model, 26, arrested in Laupahoehoe Wednesday was charged this morning in Florida with murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death during a fight at the couple’s Miami apartment, according to State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Courtney Taylor Clenney, aka “Courtney Tailor,” who has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon after she was suspected of fatally stabbing Christian “Toby” Obumseli in the chest on April 3.

She was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by Hawaii Police Department officers and U.S. marshals executing a Florida arrest warrant. Clenney’s attorney has said she was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Miami-Dade County Chief Medical Examiner Kenneth Hutchins determined that the cause of death was a “stab wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide,” according to an affidavit filed in Florida in support of an arrest warrant. The knife entered Obumseli’s chest at a “downward angle to the depth of eight centimeters.”

Clenney is scheduled to make her initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. today before Judge Henry T. Nakamoto in Hilo.

“I would also like to thank and express my gratitude to the law enforcement community in Hawaii for their assistance in this matter,” said Rundle, speaking at a news conference in Miami this morning. “Specifically, the Hawaiian county police department and the Hawaiian county prosecutor’s office.”

In response to a question from a reporter about why Miami police and prosecutors didn’t allow Clenney to turn herself in following the four-month-long homicide investigation, Rundle said the circumstances were “a little more unusual.”

“She (Clenney) was far away. I’m told that she was on a remote island … as much as we would like to have done that (let her surrender) we felt that … the right thing to do was to go and get her and secure her presence.”

Rundle told reporters that evidence gathered during the investigation showed that since November 2020, Clenney and Obumseli had been involved in an “extremely tempestuous and combative relationship.”

Security and management of the One Paraiso Residences at NE 7th Avenue in Miami where the couple lived in unit 2201, had documented “many arguments between the couple,” Rundle said.

Clenney had kicked Obumseli out of the apartment at the end of March but the couple “rekindled” their relationship on April 1.

Two days later, on April 1 at 4:32 p.m., Obumseli was seen returning to the couple’s apartments with their two dogs and Subway sandwiches, shortly after Clenney finished posting a live video on Instagram.

Management of the apartment complex called 911 at 4:46 p.m. to let them know of a “disturbance” in the pair’s apartment. At 4:57 p.m. Clenney called 911 and told the operator that Obumseli suffered a stab wound and needed help, according to court documents filed in Florida.

“On that call, the victim can be heard repeatedly saying he is dying and cannot feel his arm. The defendant is also heard saying ‘I’m so sorry baby,’” according to the affidavit.

Clenney said Obumseli pushed her against the wall and threw her to the ground before she threw a kitchen knife at him from 10 feet away.

“(There is) no physical evidence to suggest she was actually harmed in any way on the day of the incident,” said Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales said this morning.

