For years the Navy said that Red Hill was of utmost importance in order for the military to be able to fulfill its mission.

Considering all the talk about the importance of this fuel farm, it is beyond comprehension that the Navy failed to maintain it, even at the most basic level. The Navy only stopped using Red Hill because it was ordered to do so.

In the meantime, any real answers are considered classified and are not shared with the public (“Redacted Navy Red Hill log shows ‘critical’ system warnings began hours before May 6, 2021 fuel spill,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 10). What does that tell you? At this point, there is no trust left.

Considering the bloated military budget, the Navy should be held accountable for its failures and such poor performance. What a waste of taxpayer money.

At this point more and more of us are wondering two things: Why is the defueling process made so complicated when simpler solutions that would work faster and cheaper are being ignored (“Military chooses slow, most expensive solution for Red Hill,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 28)? And what else is the Navy doing in other parts of the islands that we all should be concerned about?

Angelika Burgermeister

Haleiwa

Declare emergency for new sources of water

How many more wells need to test positive for jet fuel contamination before the mayor, governor or congressional representatives declare an environmental emergency for Oahu?

Emergency federal funds can then be directed at efforts to develop a new source of drinking water for Oahu. Satellite thermal imaging of Hawaii island can identify cold fresh water plumes exiting old lava tubes into the ocean.

Removing the fuel from Red Hill tanks will be a very slow process, a process that does not address alternative sources of drinking water. A “warp speed” effort is needed to address environmental concerns while enlisting the Army Corp of Engineers to tap the natural water outflow and rig it for controlled processing.

With civilian and military security at risk, can there be any more urgent need for swift and decisive actions by our elected representatives?

Joseph DeFrank

Mililani

Capitol and grounds need to be refurbished

Recently I was appalled and embarrassed when I visited our Capitol and its surrounding area. Most of the lawn is brown, while the rest of the area has no grass, with litter scattered all over it. The once-beautiful ponds and fountains are not operating and look terrible. The Capitol building needs a lot of maintenance and repair work. Needless to say, the tourists that took the time to visit our beautiful volcano-designed Capitol Building were very disappointed and sad to see its rundown condition and its unattractive surroundings.

As someone who was born and raised on Maui and takes great pride in the beauty of our island state, I humbly suggest that as a farewell gift, Gov. David Ige consider presenting to the people of Hawaii a refurbished Capitol building that is fully operational with a plush green lawn (like a golf course) surrounding it, with the ponds cleaned and filled with koi swimming under the sparkling fountains.

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku

Monster homes create monster fire hazards

The fire load for a monster home consists of thousands of board feet of wood framing, ply panels and other components. Occupants will fill the many rooms and spaces with a plethora of items that will add to the fire load. Requiring condos to be retrofitted with fire sprinklers also should include these Jurassic-like monsters.

Once you hear amplified and loud snapping, cracking and popping, like rounds of exploding ammunition from the thousands of board feet of wood sheathing and framing in flame, the incipient stage of a fire is past and a conflagration is well underway as this monster exhales superheated and billowing acrid and toxic black smoke.

Having had to put 250-gallons-per- minute fire nozzles to the belly of these beasts, I believe the safety of occupants and neighbors has to be foremost, as fire is so final.

James Hugho

Maunalani

Election Day holiday would aid voter access

In a letter advocating canceling the Election Day holiday, the author asked, “”Is there any reason there is a state holiday for General Election Day on Nov. 8 when voting is by mail?” I can give three reasons.

I understand that in a state where public spending is profligate, taxpayers want to save money. However, cutting corners could cut taxpayers’ legitimate votes.

First, not everyone is registered in time to receive ballots by mail. With all those who move here in the summer, this is common; and professionals want a say in local government.

Second, blank ballots do get lost in the mail; people should have the option and time to vote in person.

Finally, those who are houseless still have the right to vote. With the cost of rent skyrocketing, there are many on the knife’s edge who don’t want their ballot lost because of an abrupt change in address. The vote determines money and others’ livelihoods. It is priceless.

Benjamin DuMontier

Salt Lake

