Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Sharing Hawaii's natural beauty

Photographer and naturalist Nate Yuen was a state treasure. Yuen, who died unexpectedly this week in an apparent fall from a hiking trail, was widely respected as a knowledgeable and passionate environmental advocate, Sierra Club leadership board member and vocal critic of the Navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility operations. As a photographer, he was known for capturing rare imagery of Hawaii's landscapes and endemic species. Shared generously on social media, the photos reached thousands of admirers, fostering appreciation for Hawaii's natural beauty and the precarious state of its natural resources. He will be greatly missed.