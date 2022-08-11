DLNR agrees to audit of all large-capacity cesspools, $105,000 fine
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:34 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 24
”This audit will safeguard public health and protect groundwater by helping DLNR address remaining illegal cesspools.”
Martha Guzman
EPA Pacific Southwest regional administrator
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree