Fourth graders name monk seal pup born at Kaimana Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fourth graders name monk seal pup born at Kaimana Beach

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  Above, the newly named monk seal Koalani.

    Above, the newly named monk seal Koalani.

  Waikiki Elementary School fourth grade students reacted after the name Koalani was announced.

    Waikiki Elementary School fourth grade students reacted after the name Koalani was announced.

  Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani relaxed with his mother, Rocky, at Kaimana Beach on Wednesday.

    Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani relaxed with his mother, Rocky, at Kaimana Beach on Wednesday.

Two weeks after a seal and her pup teamed up on a woman swimming off Waikiki, fourth grade students from Waikiki Elementary School on Wednesday gave the pup, PO8, a more apt name: Koalani, or “heavenly warrior.” Read more

