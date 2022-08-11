comscore Hawaii hospitals still at full capacity despite declining COVID-19 case counts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii hospitals still at full capacity despite declining COVID-19 case counts

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • COURTESY HILO MEDICAL CENTER Health care workers gathered in the short-stay overflow area of Hilo Medical Center, which has been operating at overcapacity for several weeks.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Chris Ramos, left, gave a swab to a client for COVID-19 testing Wednesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Testing is available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hawaii hospitals are still struggling with staffing shortages even as the daily average of COVID-19 case counts appears to be on its way down. Read more

