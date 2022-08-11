comscore Kokua Line: When will I get tax rebate? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: When will I get tax rebate?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Question: Will we get the tax rebate later because we didn’t file our Hawaii taxes on time? Read more

Previous Story
Firearm registrations in Hawaii were up again in 2021

Scroll Up