Steve Li has been promoted to executive director and corporate counsel of Hawaiian Native Corp., a community impact organization that creates economic engines intended to principally benefit and promote Native Hawaiian culture, community, places and history. Li joined HNC in 2021 as corporate counsel.

Hawaii Pacific Parks Association has named Melody “Mel” Boehl as its new executive director. Boehl has more than 30 years of leadership experience and a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in business administration. She began her professional career with a Big Four public accounting firm, then moved into leadership roles with large nonprofits.

Mid-Pacific Institute has promoted Lori Pereira to assistant middle and high school principal for academics. She was formerly assistant middle school principal and math teacher at Mid-Pacific Institute and had been an administrator and math teacher at Kamehameha Schools. She has more than 30 years of experience in the private and public sector and 24 years of leadership experience.

