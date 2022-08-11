Hawaii Beat | Sports UH swimming and diving team adds to staff By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii swimming and diving coach Michael Stephens filled four positions on his staff on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii swimming and diving coach Michael Stephens filled four positions on his staff on Wednesday. Kevin Blum, who has more than two decades coaching in the United States and Australia, will be the associate head coach. Stephens, in his first year as UH coach, and Blum coached together at Boston College from 2019-2021. Maria Abrams, a Boston College assistant from 2019-22, will be an assistant coach. Marcus Guttmann, who served as UH’s interim coach last season, will be an assistant coach and oversee international recruiting. Brandon Blaisdell will be the diving coach. He served the same role at Boise State from 2015-20. Previous Story Leonard Lee just wanted to make things right for the Warriors