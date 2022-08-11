UH swimming and diving team adds to staff

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii swimming and diving coach Michael Stephens filled four positions on his staff on Wednesday.

Kevin Blum, who has more than two decades coaching in the United States and Australia, will be the associate head coach. Stephens, in his first year as UH coach, and Blum coached together at Boston College from 2019-2021.

Maria Abrams, a Boston College assistant from 2019-22, will be an assistant coach.

Marcus Guttmann, who served as UH’s interim coach last season, will be an assistant coach and oversee international recruiting.

Brandon Blaisdell will be the diving coach. He served the same role at Boise State from 2015-20.