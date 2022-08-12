comscore Off the News: Change in COVID-19 guidelines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Change in COVID-19 guidelines

  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 p.m.

It seems that more of us have at least some immunity from the COVID-19 virus, through prior infection or vaccination. So the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped the quarantine recommendation for people who come into close contact with an infected person. Read more

