Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Change in COVID-19 guidelines Today Updated 6:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It seems that more of us have at least some immunity from the COVID-19 virus, through prior infection or vaccination. So the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped the quarantine recommendation for people who come into close contact with an infected person. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It seems that more of us have at least some immunity from the COVID-19 virus, through prior infection or vaccination. So the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped the quarantine recommendation for people who come into close contact with an infected person. The announcement on Thursday also ended the CDC push for 6 feet of separation. Neither of these iconic guidelines have been followed faithfully lately, but ending them still signals, if not the pandemic’s end, the start of a new phase. Previous Story Letters: Hold Navy accountable for Red Hill failures; Capitol and grounds need to be refurbished; Election Day holiday would aid voter access