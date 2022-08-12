comscore Off the News: Getting rid of large cesspools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Getting rid of large cesspools

  • Today
  • Updated 6:30 p.m.

Hawaii holds the unfortunate distinction of using cesspools, small and large, more widely than any other state. Cesspools, which hold untreated raw sewage, can contaminate groundwater and, ultimately, drinking water. Read more

