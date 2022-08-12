Off the News: Getting rid of large cesspools

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii holds the unfortunate distinction of using cesspools, small and large, more widely than any other state. Cesspools, which hold untreated raw sewage, can contaminate groundwater and, ultimately, drinking water. Large-capacity cesspools have been banned by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act since 2005.

In a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, based on the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ failure to close a large-capacity cesspool on Kauai, DLNR agreed to audit all of its 1.3 million acres statewide for other cesspools in violation. Better late than never: The EPA estimates that 1,400 large cesspools have yet to be stoppered, statewide.