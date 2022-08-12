Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Getting rid of large cesspools Today Updated 6:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii holds the unfortunate distinction of using cesspools, small and large, more widely than any other state. Cesspools, which hold untreated raw sewage, can contaminate groundwater and, ultimately, drinking water. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii holds the unfortunate distinction of using cesspools, small and large, more widely than any other state. Cesspools, which hold untreated raw sewage, can contaminate groundwater and, ultimately, drinking water. Large-capacity cesspools have been banned by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act since 2005. In a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, based on the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ failure to close a large-capacity cesspool on Kauai, DLNR agreed to audit all of its 1.3 million acres statewide for other cesspools in violation. Better late than never: The EPA estimates that 1,400 large cesspools have yet to be stoppered, statewide. Previous Story Letters: Hold Navy accountable for Red Hill failures; Capitol and grounds need to be refurbished; Election Day holiday would aid voter access