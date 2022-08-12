41-year-old Waikele man convicted of arson, terroristic threatening, reckless endangering and firearm offense
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:21 p.m.
Casey Y. Asato, 41, was taken into custody Thursday after a guilty verdict on all counts of first-degree arson, place to keep a pistol, six counts of terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. His attorney, Michael Park, is on the left.