comscore 41-year-old Waikele man convicted of arson, terroristic threatening, reckless endangering and firearm offense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

41-year-old Waikele man convicted of arson, terroristic threatening, reckless endangering and firearm offense

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO / 2019 Casey Asato 2019 April 45CTY- Undated handout photo courtesy Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety Undated handout mug of Casey Asato.

    COURTESY PHOTO / 2019

    Casey Asato

    2019 April 45CTY- Undated handout photo courtesy Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety Undated handout mug of Casey Asato.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Casey Y. Asato, 41, was taken into custody Thursday after a guilty verdict on all counts of first-degree arson, place to keep a pistol, six counts of terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. His attorney, Michael Park, is on the left.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Casey Y. Asato, 41, was taken into custody Thursday after a guilty verdict on all counts of first-degree arson, place to keep a pistol, six counts of terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. His attorney, Michael Park, is on the left.

An Oahu Circuit Court jury Thursday found a 41-year-old Waikele man guilty of first-degree arson and related crimes for setting fire to his estranged wife’s Kakaako workplace in 2019 and terrorizing her boss, two insurance adjusters and a police officer who shot him outside his Waikele home. Read more

Previous Story
Agency seeks food truck concessions at state parks

Scroll Up